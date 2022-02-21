Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations 2022: Scotland v France Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app

With Gregor Townsend adding six new faces to his squad after a host of injury call-offs, how does that change his line-up selection for the visit of France on Saturday?

After a disappointing loss in Wales, the Scotland head coach faces some big selection calls.

Put yourself in the shoes of the boss and pick and share your XV for the Six Nations match below.