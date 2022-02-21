United Rugby Championship rearranges Welsh derby matches
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
United Rugby Championship organisers have confirmed three Welsh derbies that were postponed over the Christmas and New Year period have been rescheduled.
Those games involving the four teams will take place between April and May.
Dragons will take part in all three games, starting with Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday, 16 April.
The Gwent region travel to face Ospreys in Swansea on 8 May before hosting Cardiff five days later.
Dragons' match against Cardiff could be rescheduled if Dai Young's side reach the Challenge Cup semi-finals which are scheduled for that weekend.
Rescheduled Welsh derbies
Saturday, 16 April
Scarlets v Dragons, 19:35 BST, Parc y Scarlets.
Sunday, 8 May
Ospreys v Dragons, 15:00 BST, Swansea.com Stadium.
Friday, 13 May
Dragons v Cardiff, 19:35 BST, Rodney Parade.
- 'I was the most successful Medium': Meet the self confessed conman who lifted the lid on the 'psychic mafia'
- 'One hell of a homecoming': Olympic gold medallist Tom Dailey puts himself through a gruelling Comic Relief Challenge