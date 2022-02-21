Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kruis spent the majority of his career at Saracens before leaving the club in 2020

Former England and Saracens lock George Kruis is to retire after completing the season with Japanese side Saitama Wild Knights in May.

The 32-year-old was capped 45 times by England and played in the 2019 World Cup final, while he won one British and Irish Lions Test cap in 2017.

Kruis won four Premiership and three Champions Cup titles in 11 years with Saracens, making 185 club appearances.

In 2020 he moved to Japan, where he won the Top League title last season.

"I've made the hugely tough decision to retire at the end of the season," Kruis wrote on social media.

"I can only summarise the last 14 years as the most ridiculous journey, packed full of memories and friendships.

"I am massively grateful to be able to retire on my own terms."

Kruis made his England debut against New Zealand in 2014 and was part of the teams that won the 2016 Six Nations Grand Slam and 2020 Six Nations title.

He played in two World Cups for his country, in 2015 and 2019, coming on as a replacement in the 2019 final defeat by South Africa.

Saracens were relegated to the Championship in 2020 for salary cap breaches and Kruis made the decision to move abroad that year, initially on a one-year contract.

While Kruis said his move to Japan did not mean he was retiring from international rugby, he did not feature for England again - making his last appearance in a Six Nations win over Wales in March 2020.

Kruis' focus will now switch fully to his sports nutrition company, Fourfive, which he set up with former Saracens team-mate Dominic Day in 2018.