Rhys Patchell has played 21 internationals for Wales and played in the 2019 World Cup in Japan

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell has agreed a new deal to extend his stay at Scarlets.

Patchell, 28, has played 70 games for Scarlets and made a welcome return this season in November 2021 after a year out through concussion and injury.

"The Scarlets are a respected club domestically and in Europe," said Patchell.

"There is work to be done and I look forward to contributing to the future success we're all striving for."

Patchell suffered concussion while playing for Wales in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup and picked up calf and hamstring injuries before returning in November 2021.

"The journey to regain fitness has been longer than I had hoped," said Patchell.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed being back on the field with the boys these past few weeks."

Patchell, who started his career with Cardiff, joined Scarlets in 2016 and had been linked with a move away from the region.

"Patch is an experienced international player, who has been playing at the top level for a long time now," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"He has worked extremely hard to get back out on the field after injury and is going well for us at the moment.

"I know there was interest in him from other clubs so we are delighted he has signed a new contract."