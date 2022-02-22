Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Adams has scored 17 tries in 36 appearances for Wales

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales wing Josh Adams has recovered from a calf injury in time to face England in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Adams, who played at centre for the opening defeat in Ireland, missed the win over Scotland on 12 February.

Centre Willis Halaholo is also available for the trip to Twickenham after a hamstring issue and then an eye injury had kept him out.

"The boys who've had a few niggles have been training," said assistant coach Neil Jenkins.

"He [Adams] seems all right. He trained with us yesterday and will train with us today [Tuesday].

"Hopefully they'll all come through unscathed and make themselves available for us on Saturday."

Wales will also have Taulupe Faletau available against England following the number eight's recovery from injury.

The British and Irish Lions back rower played 80 minutes on Saturday in his second game back for Bath after seven months out injured.

Asked if Faletau could come straight back into Wales' starting team at Twickenham, Jenkins said: "We'll see how he goes. It's not an easy task, is it?

"He's been out of the game for quite some time. We'll see how he goes today and I'm sure Wayne will make the right call on him, whether or not he's involved on Saturday.

"Obviously he's a class act - we know that from previous experiences. He's a fantastic player and brilliant to have in the group, in terms of his personality as well.

"It's just brilliant to have him back and your best players you want available, and Taulupe certainly falls into that category."