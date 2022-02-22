Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Burger Odendaal made more than 100 appearances for the Bulls before moving to the Emirates Lions in 2020

Wasps have signed South African centre Burger Odendaal for the 2022-23 season.

The 28-year-old ex-Bulls captain will join the Premiership club from Emirates Lions, where he led the side in the United Rugby Championship.

Odendaal has also had spells in Japan and worked with Wasps' attack coach John Mitchell at the Bulls.

"John Mitchell knows him well and recommended him - we're delighted to be adding Burger to our squad," head coach Lee Blackett said. external-link

"We were looking for a centre with great leadership qualities, as well as an outstanding competitor on the field and Burger ticks all of the boxes.

"Burger will bring authority and a physical edge to our midfield next season."

Odendaal's arrival will help Wasps compensate for the loss of Jimmy Gopperth and Malakai Fekitoa, who are both leaving the Coventry-based club at the end of the season.