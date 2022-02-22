Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

O'Toole has been capped twice by Ireland

Prop Tom O'Toole has left the Ireland's Six Nations camp due to a hamstring strain.

The 23-year-old tighthead sustained the injury during Ulster's win over Dragons at Rodney Parade on Sunday.

He will return to his province to begin rehab, with his progress to be reviewed "in the coming weeks".

All other players in Ireland's squad are believed to be in contention to face Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

O'Toole was among 14 players released back to his province last weekend having been in the Irish camp but not featured in either of the matchday squads against Wales and France.

Tadhg Furlong remains the clear first choice at tighthead, with Finlay Bealham deputising from the bench in the first two Six Nations fixtures.

Leinster backs James Lowe and Jimmy O'Brien linked up with the squad at the start of the week as Ireland hope to bounce back from their defeat by France.