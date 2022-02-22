Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Gibson-Park has started both of Ireland's opening Six Nations matches

Ireland internationals Cian Healy and Jamison Gibson-Park have signed new contracts with Leinster.

The length of prop Healy's new deal has not been released, with the 34-year-old's IRFU central contract due to expire this summer after he extended by a year in 2021.

Healy has lost his starting place with Ireland recently, though has been a regular member of head coach Andy Farrell's squads and has come off the bench in the last five internationals.

New Zealand-born scrum-half Gibson-Park, 29, became Irish-qualified in 2019 and made his Ireland debut just over a year later.

There was also a Leinster contract renewal for former Ireland Under 20 tighthead prop Vakh Abdaladze, who has played 16 times since being recruited through the academy in 2017.