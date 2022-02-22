Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtney Lawes sustained the head injury playing for Northampton against Ulster on 16 January

Guinness Six Nations - England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Courtney Lawes is in contention to face Wales on Saturday after missing England's first two Six Nations matches as he recovered from concussion.

The 32-year-old flanker has been retained in Eddie Jones' 25-man squad after he cut training numbers down from 35 on Tuesday.

Centre Manu Tuilagi could feature too after a hamstring problem.

Joe Marchant, who started at outside centre in the win against Italy last week, has been left out of the squad.

Victory in Rome was England's first of this year's tournament, having been beaten 20-17 by Scotland in their opening game.

Saturday's game at Twickenham is England's first at home this year.

Jones is scheduled to name his final squad of 23 on Thursday.

England squad

Forward: Chessum, Cowan-Dickie, T Curry, Dombrandt, Ewels, Genge, George, Itoje, Isiekwe, Lawes, Marler, Rodd, Simmonds, Sinckler, Stuart. Backs: Daly, Ford, Malins, Nowell, Randall, Slade, Smith, Steward, Tuilagi, B Youngs.