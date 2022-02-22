Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Braley returned to Kingsholm to face former club Gloucester in December

Northampton Saints have signed Italian scrum-half Callum Braley from Benetton for the 2022-23 season.

Braley, 27, moved to the United Rugby Championship club in 2020 and is part of Italy's Six Nations squad.

The Bristol-born number nine qualifies for Italy through his grandfather and made his debut for the Azzuri in 2019.

He began his career with hometown club Bristol, before spending six years with west country rivals Gloucester where he made more than 100 appearances.

"My experience over in Italy has been fantastic and I feel like I have grown as a person and a player, but I am ready for a return to England and to challenge for silverware with Saints," Braley said. external-link

"Northampton players are encouraged to express themselves on the field and I love the way the team plays.

"It's clear to me there's a great environment to develop as a player at Franklin's Gardens, and there are exciting times ahead with the coaching group that has been put in place for next season."

Braley, who has 13 caps for his country, moved to Treviso in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and Italy's lockdowns and admitted he struggled for continuity and to find his rhythm over the last two seasons.

Speaking ahead of the start of the Six Nations, Braley said: "I still feel like I'm playing within myself a lot, which I find disappointing.

"I hope that I can be freer and express myself more in the future."