Kiran McDonald was called up by Scotland for last summer's internationals only for the matches to be postponed because of Covid-19

Scottish lock Kiran McDonald will join Premiership club Wasps next season from United Rugby Championship side Glasgow Warriors.

The 27-year-old has made nearly 50 appearances for Glasgow after making his debut in 2016.

McDonald has been named in Scotland's squad for this Saturday's Six Nations clash with France at Murrayfield.

"Kiran is a great athlete with a lot of potential," Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said. external-link

"He has the ability to play at six or second row, that flexibility will be vital for us over the course of next season."

"We have been following his progress for the last couple of years and Kiran is currently enjoying his best season so far at Glasgow."

McDonald's arrival at the Coventry Building Society Arena for 2022-23, follows a day after South African centre Burger Odendaal also agreeing a move.

They join tight-head prop Vincent Koch among the new recruits at the West Midlands club.