Wales came from behind to beat Scotland 26-13 in Colwyn Bay

Under-20 Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Castle Park, Doncaster Date: Friday 25 February Time: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, S4C, updates on BBC Radio Wales, report on BBC Sport website and app.

Injuries have forced Wales Under-20s head coach Byron Hayward into making changes for Friday's Six Nations clash against England.

Second row Ryan Woodman and hooker Efan Daniel have both been ruled out after impressing in Wales' win over Scotland.

Joe Peard comes in to replace Dragons team-mate Woodman, while Morgan Veness makes his first start at hooker.

In the backline Cameron Winnett moves to the wing, with debutant Iestyn Thomas starting at full-back.

Morgan Lloyd will make his first start at half-back ahead of Archie Hughes, who moves to the bench.

Hayward is expecting England to bounce back after their shock defeat 6-0 to Italy in round two.

"They'll be feeling like what we were after the Ireland game," he said.

"You're going back home coming off the back of a defeat and you certainly want to put the score right and redress the balance.

"They are going to be physical and up for it but we hope we have picked a team prepared for that physical battle and stay in the fight and I think if we are in the game in the last 20 minutes anything could happen."

Wales U20s: Iestyn Hopkins; Cameron Winnett, Eddie James, Joe Hawkins, Harri Houston; Jac Lloyd, Morgan Lloyd; Rhys Barrett, Morgan Veness, Adam Williams, Benji Williams, Joe Peard, Tom Cowan, Ethan Frackrell, Alex Mann (capt).

Replacements: Connor Chapman, Joe Cowell, Nathan Evans, Lewis Jones, Morgan Morse, Archie Hughes, Dan Edwards, Joe Westwood.