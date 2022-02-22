Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sean Jansen won Otago's development forward of the year award in 2021

Leicester Tigers have signed forward Sean Jansen from New Zealand club Otago on a short-term contract.

The 22-year-old, capable of playing across the back-row, links up with the Premiership leaders with immediate effect.

Dunedin-born Jansen attended Otago Boys High and played his junior rugby with North Island RFC and represented North Otago.

"I was blown away when the offer first came," he said. external-link

"After a chat with [head coach] Steve [Borthwick] I was even more excited about this opportunity to join a club as big as Leicester Tigers."