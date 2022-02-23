Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sexton had to watch Ireland's narrow defeat in Paris from the sidelines

Six Nations: Ireland v Italy Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 27 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster & follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations meeting with Italy in Dublin after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Ulster captain has returned home to isolate after producing the positive result during routine testing as the squad assembled again on Monday night.

Henderson's withdrawal came as Ireland captain Johnny Sexton confirmed he has recovered from injury.

The fly-half is now set to face the Italians at the Aviva Stadium.

British and Irish Lion Henderson, 30, missed Ireland's opening Six Nations win over Wales with an ankle injury before returning from the bench in the defeat to France.

Head coach Andy Farrell selected Tadhg Beirne to partner James Ryan in the second row for each of those games.

The Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed Henderson's absence with Covid as it said in a statement: "The positive result has since been confirmed.

"Iain is well and has left Ireland camp to complete his period of isolation at home. There are no other positive results within the group and the squad will continue to test across the week."

The return of Sexton will boost Ireland, having missed the 30-24 loss in France after injuring his hamstring in training during the build-up to the game.

However, the 36-year-old has trained fully at the end of last week and for the past two days.

Joey Carbery deputised for Sexton in what was Farrell's only change from the team that secured the impressive home victory over Wales.

Prop Tom O'Toole also left the Ireland camp this week due to a hamstring strain, while Leinster backs James Lowe and Jimmy O'Brien have linked up with the squad for the Italy match.

While Ireland have won one and lost one of their opening matches in the competition, Italy will arrive in Dublin having suffered defeats to France and England.