Darcy Graham will again be key as Scotland attempt to revive their Six Nations title hopes against France on Saturday

Six Nations 2022: Scotland v France Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app

If Bill McLaren was alive today you'd wonder what he'd make of Darcy Graham, what glorious commentary he would come up with to capture the 'shimmy-shammy' brilliance of his fellow son of Hawick.

As quick as a trout up a burn. Like a demented ferret up a drainpipe. Could side-step three men in a phone box. All of Bill's immortal lines about great players from yesteryear could be repackaged and applied to the Scotland wing - and we could also throw in that gorgeous thing he once said about the dancing Phil Bennett in his pomp - if ever you catch him, you get to make a wish.

Graham is in the form of his life. The break that brought the opening try against England, the moment in the air with Luke Cowan-Dickie, the turnover at the death that sealed victory. There's an over-riding sense that whenever he gets the ball - which hasn't nearly been often enough for Scotland's own good - something exciting is going to happen.

Graham is 5ft 9in or 5ft 10in depending on whether you believe Six Nations stats or Edinburgh's stats. He weighs either 84kg or 85kg, take your pick, Either way, he's the smallest wing in the tournament and the lightest, behind Max Malins of England. There's practically nothing in it. And yet no winger of the 15 who have featured in the opening two rounds have broken as many tackles - nine to Damian Penaud's and Gabin Villiere's seven. If you were picking a team of the tournament right now then Graham, Penaud, Villiere and Mack Hansen of Ireland would make up the shortlist of four.

He smiles now at the memory of the folk who told him he'd never make it in the game because of his size. "In my head I'm a hundred kilos," he says. "You have to see yourself as a giant. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. I throw myself into things and then afterwards I'll think, 'Maybe I shouldn't have done that'. I'm a bit like my dad [the former motocross devotee, Ally]. I don't have much respect for my body."

If we thought the first of his two tries in that bonkers Calcutta Cup match against England at Twickenham in 2019 - the one where he cut inside Jack Nowell, then Manu Tuilagi before doing Ellis Genge all in the space of, yes, a phone box - could hardly be rivalled in terms of sublime wing play then his finish in the face of Louis Rees-Zammit in Cardiff is of a similar ilk. The slight step inside before whirling round the outside of his bemused opposite number. On an ugly day for Scotland, it was a really beautiful moment.

"I don't think about things much," he says, "I just react to what's in front of me." Though Scotland lost in Wales, Graham was exempt from flak. "It was still heartbreaking, really tough to take. The performance wasn't good enough. We said that the only way Wales were going to get into the game was by penalties and that's exactly what happened. They got their points from our mistakes, our poor discipline. But we're honest and we can take the criticism.

"We don't need somebody to give us a drilling over it. We just need to go out against France on Saturday and show we're a lot better than that game in Cardiff. A win against France and we're right back in it. We've beaten them twice in a row so an angry France going for a Grand Slam is a huge challenge. They look like the team to beat, but we're not panicking."

'It's a miracle my brother survived'

Everybody will have seen Graham's try against Wales. Not everybody will have noticed what he did in the immediate aftermath, the finger pointed at the spot in the stand where his young brother, Clark, was positioned, a gesture that said that the score was dedicated to him.

The back story here is shocking and, frankly, miraculous. On 4 January 2020, on an icy road from Hawick to Galashiels, 17-year-old Clark crashed his car. It was a catastrophic accident that left him in a coma with a severe brain injury for three-and-a-half weeks and in hospital for three-and-a-half months. In Covid times, visiting was cut to the minimum. Darcy didn't see his brother for three long and horrific months.

Every day brought new dread that it might be Clark's last. Every time the phone rang in the house, there was torment. For the family - mum Leah, dad Ally, brother Brodie, sister Rhianna, the wider circle of Grahams and his girlfriend Louise - these were the darkest days of their lives.

"He shouldn't be here," says Darcy. "He shouldn't. I've said that before. We spoke to nurses and doctors and it's a miracle he survived. He had to learn how to walk and talk again. That Wales game last year [Graham was in bits but he still managed to score a try in a one-point loss] was the first match I'd played since the accident and a year on from that he's down in Wales with all his mates.

"My mum was worried about him going there but he was great. When I scored, I knew where he was sitting and I pointed up to him. Him and his mates were going mental. He's hoping to get back to work now so that's a big stepping stone for him."

Darcy Graham points to his brother Clark in the stands after scoring in Scotland's narrow Six Nations defeat in Cardiff

How Graham managed to put one foot in front of the other in normal life in that period is hard to fathom, but how he managed to do it while playing Six Nations rugby is a mystery of a different kind.

"The France game [won in the last play in Paris] was very emotional because Clark had just started speaking again that week and that's my abiding memory of it," he says.

"The last song I listened to in the dressing room before I went out to play in those games last season was one of Clark's favourites. I'd be in tears because he was lying in hospital and looking back on it I probably shouldn't have played. Compared with where I am now, I wasn't in the right state of mind, I was in a bad way. It was an escape for me but, mostly, for my mum and dad, a chance to give them two hours to get their heads into something else, to lose themselves in the game."

What was the song? "I'll keep that quiet, I actually haven't told anybody what the song is. None of the boys know what it is. I don't know how I did it, to be honest with you. I can remember thinking that I needed to do it for the family, but looking back there's no way I should have been playing. At the same time, I'm so glad I did because I have that special memory in France.

"There's still days when it comes over you. It's still quite fresh. Wee things trigger it. I don't how long it'll last but we're passed the year mark now and I kinda feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. You look at Clark and you wouldn't have known anything happened."

'I keep it simple - give me the ball and I'll run'

There's a lovely story he tells about how close the Graham siblings are. For Christmas 2019, his sister gave him a necklace with an angel wing pendant. The necklace was then passed on to Clark while he was in a coma. He kept it throughout his treatment at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, the Astley Ainslie hospital also in Edinburgh and the Borders general hospital in Melrose.

Then Darcy bought one for Brodie, one for Rhianna and one for himself. They now all have an angel wing, which brings him on to the next chapter in the story.

Rugby consumed Graham up until the time of the accident. There wasn't a whole lot else going on in his life and he was perfectly fine with that. He had Edinburgh and he had Scotland. That's all he ever wanted. Playing for his country was the stuff of his dreams.

Over the past six months, he got thinking about something that himself and Clark could do together. "We've started a wee clothing business," he says. "It's just small, but this is my way of switching off now. I can get my head stuck into it and it's made a huge difference.

"It's just normal gear, casual stuff, T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies. Everything is off the back of Clark's accident and the angel wings we have, the meaning being that no matter where you are you'll always have an angel looking out for you. The business name comes from that. It's called Raphael, who's the angel of healing."

He thinks that having an interest outside rugby is making him a better player and you can't argue with the evidence of the naked eye. That and the changing of the guard at Edinburgh. He's grateful for what Richard Cockerill did for him as coach but the rugby under Mike Blair has been more enjoyable, it's given him more opportunity to attack. His confidence has risen as a result.

"I like keeping it simple. Just give me the ball and I'll run. We've had some brilliant days over the last few years but the England game at Murrayfield earlier in the month was the best. I didn't think I could ever feel as good as that after a rugby match.

"And then we go to Wales and lose and it's the rollercoaster again. We have to respond to that. I'm sure we will. It's going to be such a huge game on Saturday. I can't wait to get in front of our own crowd again."