Chris Ashton was sin-binned for three offsides during his Leicester debut against Northampton

Former England winger Chris Ashton is determined to make the most of his time with Premiership leaders Leicester.

The 34-year-old joined the Tigers on a short-term deal earlier this month, two months after leaving Worcester.

Ashton told the BBC's Rugby Daily podcast that he had not been a good fit for one or two of his previous clubs.

"Having time off, you have self reflection, you see the end (of your career), and I'm so grateful I've got a chance to be at Leicester," he said.

"I got a phone call from (head coach) Steve (Borthwick), they were after a bit of cover while Freddie Steward's away and they had a couple of injuries, so I absolutely snapped his hand off and I'm so happy I did."

Leicester are the sixth Premiership club of Ashton's career.

He had successful spells with Northampton and Saracens and following a season in France with Toulon, joined Sale Sharks.

Ashton left Sale in March 2020 following a "difference of opinion" with then boss Steve Diamond and only played a handful of games for Harlequins and Worcester - his time with the latter being interrupted by a six-match ban for dangerous play.

"I've not had good experiences recently. With Quins it was a tough place to be at the time, Being at Worcester just didn't play out as I hoped," he said, while admitting he was "partially to blame" for the problems.

"In the end I was at Worcester and thinking maybe it's better that I'm not here because I was getting so down about it in a personal way," Ashton explained.

"It depends on your age and experience and personality. Some people are probably much more adaptable than I am in accepting how things are done at a certain place.

"Your face has to fit and as you get older you have different things in common with different people and you have different focuses outside of rugby so it's harder for you to blend in."

Ashton has featured as a replacement in Leicester's last two matches, both of them wins - against Northampton and Bath. But he said Tigers' position as Premiership leaders had not had a major influence on his decision to join the club.

"I know lads there, I know coaches there and it honestly wouldn't have mattered. From the minute I went in, it's my kind of place. I'm in there and I want to stay there - the last few clubs I've been quickly trying to edge out the door, but this one I could stay till 5 or 6 o'clock every day."

He added: "They've kept it really simple for me here - it's do this and I'm like 'yeah, I can do that all day for you, no questions asked'. Maybe that's what I need at this moment in my career."