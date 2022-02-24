Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Simon Kerrod has been a key feature in Harlequins' front row since joining from Worcester in 2019.

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Friday, 25 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Former Worcester prop Simon Kerrod will replace Joe Marler in Harlequins' front row when the two teams meet in the Premiership on Friday.

That South African starts with Marler in England's squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Wales at Twickenham.

Joe Marchant returns to the right wing after being dropped by England, with Tom Lawday coming in to start at open-side flanker.

Harlequins are looking for a first Premiership win at Sixways since 2015.

Worcester - who lost four in a row before beating Bristol last week - have teenage centre Seb Atkinson in line to make his first Premiership start.

The 19-year-old made his debut in the competition as a replacement at Sale Sharks two weeks ago and is one of four changes to the hosts' line-up.

Oli Morris has also been brought in to join him at centre, with Noah Heward replacing Jamie Shillcock, who is out with an ankle injury, at full-back.

Alex Hearle has been moved from centre to the left wing to replace Duhan van der Merwe, who is on Six Nations duty with Scotland this weekend.

There is one change in the pack where captain Ted Hill returns having recovered from a sore back.

On the bench, Tom Howe is in line to make his 50th appearance for the club.

Worcester: Heward; Humphreys, O Morris, Atkinson, Hearle; Smith, Simpson; McCallum, Annett, Judge, Garvey, G Kitchener, Batley, Hill (capt), Vailanu.

Replacements: Miller, Waller, Tyack, A Kitchener, Clegg, Chudley, Searle, Howe.

Harlequins: Green; Marchant, Jones, Esterhuizen, Murley; Edwards, Care; Kerrod, Walker, Collier, Symons, Tizard, Lewies (capt), Lawday, White.

Replacements: Riley, Els, Louw, Hammond, Jurevicius, Gjaltema, Allan, Lynagh.