Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gary Graham's Newcastle are looking to record a home-and-away double over Bath

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle flanker Gary Graham is one of three players brought into the Falcons line-up for Saturday's Premiership match against Bath.

Graham comes in as team-mate Callum Chick misses the game after receiving a red card in his side's loss to Exeter.

Adam Radwan will play on Newcastle's left wing after being dropped from England's Six Nations squad.

The other change sees Mark Tampin start at tight-head prop, with Trevor Davison moving to the loose-head side.

Newcastle are winless in eight games in all competitions and are also without director of rugby Dean Richards, who has been given a three-game ban after criticising the referee last weekend.

Two places below their hosts in the table, Bath have open-side flanker Miles Reid returning from injury to captain the team for the first time, with fellow academy graduate Josh Bayliss on the opposite side.

That follows regular captain and prop Richard McNally picking up a "significant" hamstring injury against Leicester.

Fly-half Danny Cipriani returns to start his fifth match for the club, while Mike Williams and Ewan Richards come into the second row, and Max Clark starts at outside centre.

Tonga prop Ma'afu Fia could make his Bath debut from the bench after joining on loan from Ospreys, while Sam Underhill and Joe Cokanasiga are among those back in the squad after injury.

Newcastle: Brown; Penny (co-capt), Wacokecoke, Orlando, Radwan; Haydon-Wood, Nordli-Kelemeti; Davison, McGuigan, Tampin, Peterson, Robinson, Basham, Collett (co-capt), Graham.

Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Palframan, Farrar, Montgomery, Schreuder, Connon, Lucock.

Bath: De Glanville; Butt, Clark, Ojomoh, Muir; Cipriani, B Spencer; Morozov, Du Toit, Rae, Williams, Richards, Bayliss, Reid (capt), Hughes.

Replacements: Doughty, Boyce, Fia, W Spencer, Underhill, Simpson, Joseph, Cokanasiga.

Referee: Adam Leal.