James Grayson starts a Premiership game for Northampton for the first time since November

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens Date: Sunday, 27 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

George Furbank switches from fly-half to full-back as Northampton Saints look to complete a first seasonal double over Exeter Chiefs since 2013-14.

James Grayson starts in the number 10 shirt and Mike Haywood, Alex Coles and Api Ratuniyarawa come into the pack.

Fifth-placed Exeter are four points and four places ahead of Saints and have won their past two matches.

Their only changes see Dave Ewers and Santiago Cordero start in the back row for Sam Skinner and Don Armand.

Skinner is on Six Nations duty with Scotland and Armand is unavailable because of a knock.

Northampton have lost their past two matches and are looking for an upturn in form, having beaten the Chiefs 26-24 at Sandy Park last September, thanks to Furbank's late penalty.

Courtnall Skosan, joint leading try-scorer in the Premiership, moves to the right flank to allow Tom Collins to come in on the left.

Tom James has recovered from injury and is named among the replacements by director of rugby Chris Boyd.

Exeter left it late to secure a 15-14 win at Newcastle last Sunday, but boss Rob Baxter has named an unchanged back division.

Exeter boss Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon:

"I wouldn't think there are many people in the top six thinking top two is completely gone.

"What happens now is out of our hands, but the top four, I think, is still in our hands with the fixtures we've got left.

"If we're in the top four we'll have been in pretty good form in the last block of the Premiership, and winning away from home has never been a problem for us.

"I'm not worried about having to go away in a semi-final."

Northampton: Furbank; Skosan, Proctor, Dingwall (capt), Collins; Grayson, Mitchell; Iyogun, Haywood, Painter, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Matavesi, Wilkins.

Replacements: Fish, Waller, Hill, Moon, Nansen, Tonks, James, Francis.

Exeter: Hodge; Woodburn, Whitten, Hendrickson, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), S Maunder; Hepburn, Innard, Schickerling, Kirsten, Jenkins, Ewers, Capstick, Grondona.

Replacements: Yeandle, Kenny, Street, Pearson, Norey, J Maunder, H Skinner, Cordero.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys