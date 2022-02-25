Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales trio Lloyd Williams, Dan Biggar and Rhys Priestland celebrate the World Cup pool win over England in 2015

Guinness Six Nations Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Wales captain Dan Biggar has urged his side to summon the spirit of 2015 as they look to beat England at Twickenham.

Biggar secured the World Cup pool 28-25 victory seven years ago with the match-winning penalty.

It is Wales' only win at Twickenham in the last 10 years, with the last Six Nations success coming when Sam Warburton's team clinched the Triple Crown in 2012.

"It (2015) was a brilliant result - character and roll the sleeves up job," said Biggar.

"For any team going away and winning in tough places like Twickenham, at some point, you've got to roll your sleeves up and that's what we'll have to do on Saturday."

Wales were helped in 2015 by the decision of England captain Chris Robshaw to seek a late try and victory, rather than attempting a penalty kick which would have meant a draw.

Warren Gatland's side produced an inspired display of resistance as they suffered backline injuries during the game.

Replacement scrum-half Lloyd Williams finished the game on the wing, where he created an iconic try for Gareth Davies with a clever chip kick.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar kicked 23 points in the 2015 World Cup win over England

"That's very difficult to coach, in terms of that fight, that togetherness and resolve," added Biggar.

"It's difficult to instil that in a team and it has to come from within.

"We made a decision that night we weren't going to go away and let it slip, we decided we wanted to dig in as much as we could and get a huge win.

"We had to deal with a lot of injuries that evening as well. I ended up playing the last 15-20 minutes at full-back and Lloyd Williams had to come onto the wing, so we had to shuffle about a bit as well.

"It's crazy it was seven years ago now, it was just a brilliant evening.

"I remember we were driving back to the Vale [hotel] and I think we didn't get back until about 3am and I was straight in the cryotherapy chamber because we were playing four days later."

Biggar, now 32, was one of four Wales starters that day who are also part of the class of 2022, alongside Liam Williams, Tomas Francis and Taulupe Faletau.

Among England's side this weekend, only Courtney Lawes started seven years ago, with Ben Youngs and George Ford on the replacements' bench once more.

"It's a fair time ago now," said Biggar.

"The two teams are completely different and under new management, with new styles of play and set-ups."

Dan Biggar: England's Courtney Lawes will be 'more relaxed' captain, says Wales skipper

If Wales are to enjoy another success in south west London, they must ensure they do not continue their pattern of making slow starts, especially away from home.

This issues was evident in the 29-7 defeat by Ireland in the opening match of this year's Six Nations, before Wales bounced back with a 20-17 win over Scotland in Cardiff thanks to a Biggar drop-goal in his 100th international.

Biggar admits Wales need to demonstrate the same urgency on the road as they do at the Principality Stadium.

"We started okay against Scotland, but in Ireland we were well off the pace," said Biggar.

"We spoke after our training session on Thursday and said the biggest difference for us, in the Scotland week to the Ireland week, was our emotional levels.

"Whether that was a reaction or being under pressure, whatever it was, we were at a different level in the Scotland game compared to the Ireland game.

"We can't put our finger on why we didn't get up there for Ireland, but we said we can't just have that in the Principality Stadium.

"We need to make sure, when we go away to tough places like the Aviva Stadium or Twickenham, we start well.

"The last couple of times we have been up to Twickenham we have been behind on the scoreboard early and it's such a difficult task then.

"They are a very good side, so it's going to be a difficult to claw them back if we give them a start again."

Biggar revealed Wales were inspired against Scotland by a team-talk from defence coach Gethin Jenkins.

"He actually spoke really well at half-time, and it was something I took onto the field, about what sort of feeling we wanted in the dressing room when we came back in," added Biggar.

"Did we want to be enjoying a beer after putting everything in and getting a result? Or did we want to feel like we haven't given it all and are disappointed in how we have played and have let the country down a bit after the game? We had the right answer."

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar kicked 15 points in the 20-17 win over Scotland as the home side retained the Doddie Weir Cup

Biggar has taken over the Wales captaincy from the injured Alun Wyn Jones, who has started the last 23 games against England stretching back to 2007.

This is the first time in history the two captains in a Wales-England encounter come from the same club, with Biggar's Northampton team-mate Lawes leading the home side.

Phil Bennett was the last fly-half to captain Wales to victory at Twickenham in 1978, when he famously delivered a rousing pre-match speech highlighting the dislike the Welsh felt towards the English.

There will be no repeat from Biggar 44 years on, but he recognises the importance of the match.

"It's a huge fixture in the calendar," he added.

"If I'm being brutally honest, it matters this weekend because it's such a pivotal one in the championship.

"Games in the Six Nations - when things matter and your championship and momentum is on the line - have a huge significance.

"For the fans it probably plays a bit more for them in terms of really wanting to beat England.

"I play with a lot of the English boys week-in, week-out. I've been away on Lions tours with them, spent a huge amount of time with them and absolutely all of them are top lads.

"For me, it's just a test going up a very good side.

"We have to make sure we bring an emotional side to us and know it is a huge game whenever Wales play England, whether it is in Twickenham or Cardiff."