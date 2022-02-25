Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

PJ Steenkamp of Lions in action against Leinster's Dan Leavy and Jamie Osbourne

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Lions Leinster: (7) 21 Tries: Kearney, Ala'alatoa, Penny Cons: R Byrne 3 Lions (6) 13 Try: Kriel Con: Swanepoel Pens: Henrikse 2

Leinster beat Lions 21-13 at the RDS to move four points clear at the top of the United Rugby Championship table.

A Dave Kearney try helped the hosts to a 7-6 half-time lead and Michael Ala'alatoa and Scott Penny then both crossed to put Leinster in charge, with Ross Byrne converting all three tries.

Flanker Jaco Kriel's late touchdown reduced Lions' deficit but they fell short of securing a losing bonus-point.

Jordan Henrikse landed two penalties and Tiann Swanepoel one conversion.

On his return from injury, fly-half Hendrikse was off target with two early penalty attempts as the Lions left points behind them.

Leinster punished them with a free-flowing try, Tommy O'Brien popping up in midfield for a key pass out of a tackle before Jamie Osborne and Max O'Reilly sent Kearney over in the left corner in the sixth minute.

Reliable number 10 Byrne floated over the difficult conversion but the Lions proved tough to break down.

Ruben Schoeman forced a turnover penalty, which Hendrikse sent through the uprights in the 12th minute.

Kearney was stopped a few metres out after combining again with O'Reilly and then a promising line-out opportunity for the visitors was bundled into touch.

Lions scrum-half Morne van den Berg then threatened on a brilliant side-stepping run before Dan Leavy came to Leinster's rescue.

Quan Horn pinched a pass as the home side looked destined for a try and Hendrikse's 36th-minute penalty punished Devin Toner for not rolling away.

Kriel did very well to deny Leavy a try just before the break but Leinster resumed in the ascendancy.

Prop Ala'alatoa drove over in the 47th minute after Leinster had played with successive penalty advantages and Byrne's conversion made it 14-6.

Kearney and O'Brien carved through on counter-attacking runs, the home pack using the resulting line-out to send flanker Penny over.

Byrne's boot pushed the margin out to 15 points but Leinster were forced back on the defensive and Stean Pienaar's breakaway effort was foiled by a terrific O'Brien tackle.

The Lions got their reward in the 78th minute, Van den Berg reacting quickest after the ball had squirted out of a Leinster scrum. Kriel was fed for the score which replacement Swanepoel converted.

Leinster: O'Reilly; T O'Brien, Osborne, H. Byrne, Kearney; R Byrne, McCarthy; E Byrne, Tracy, Ala'alatoa; Toner, McCarthy; Murphy, Leavy, Ruddock.

Replacements: Cronin, Dooley, Clarkson, Dunne, Deegan, McGrath, A Byrne, Penny.

Lions: Horn; Pienaar, Simelane, Odendaal, van der Merwe; Hendrikse, van den Berg; Sithole, Visagie, Sadie; Steenkamp, Schoeman; Kriel, Venter, Horn.

Replacements: Botha, Naude, Dreyer, Ncube, Sangweni, Steyn, Rass, Swanepoel.