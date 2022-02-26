Lowry will make his debut as Ireland seek to bounce back from their first defeat in 10 games

Six Nations: Ireland v Italy Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 27 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Ulster & follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Michael Lowry's size can be a huge advantage for Ireland against Italy on Sunday, says head coach Andy Farrell.

At 5'7'' and 76kg, Lowry will make his Irish debut from full-back having made his name at Ulster as an elusive, dangerous attacking threat and a solid, well-positioned defender.

"I think his size is an added bonus for him," Farrell said.

"I think it makes him an absolute nightmare for people to handle."

Lowry, 23, has been a key part in the success of an exciting young Ulster backs division so far this season and leads the European Champions Cup in clean breaks, defenders beaten and metres gained after four games.

He comes in to the Ireland side in place of Hugo Keenan, who is not included in the starting line-up for the first time in 18 games - a run stretching back to his debut in Ireland's first post-lockdown fixture against Italy in October 2020.

Talk of size has followed Lowry since he made his Ulster debut in September 2018, however it has rarely appeared to hinder his ability to positively contribute.

"It's never been a problem," Farrell said.

"It's actually a nightmare for somebody like me if I'd played against him.

"Since his first day as Ulster he hasn't grown has he? But he's certainly got dynamic, more game awareness, more game sense.

"He's able to play the game in many different ways. He's explosive, he hits a line, he's brave. We're hoping he can be himself on Sunday."

'This is the most important game of the tournament'

Ireland take on Italy as they seek to bounce back from their first defeat in 10 outings two weeks ago against France.

Farrell has made six changes to his starting side while Joey Carbery stays at fly-half despite the return to fitness of captain Johnny Sexton.

Italy are travelling to Dublin hoping to avoid a 100th Six Nations defeat. Despite the Azzuri having not won a game in the competition since 2015, Farrell insists his side are not looking past Sunday's match with England and Scotland still to come.

"This is the most important game of the tournament because it is the next one for us. Any Test match we play, especially in the Six Nations, we expect to be at our best," he said.

"Every time you put an Irish jersey on, of course, you're under the microscope from the fans, from you guys, but more importantly from us who's in the group and that's the type of pressure we try to put on each and every day in training as well.

"Again these guys that take the field deserve the chance and I'm sure that they're excited to show what they've got.

"We know from recent results how people have had it really tough against Italy.

"We know from the not too distant past that if you don't approach the game in the right manner, then you can come away with egg on your face."