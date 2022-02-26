Welsh club rugby results

Welsh club rugby results, 26=27 February

Indigo Group Premiership

Bridgend 16 - 36 Merthyr

Carmarthen Quins 21 - 26 Swansea

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Senghenydd P - P Bedlinog

Division 1 East Central

Porth Harlequins P - P Treorchy

Division 1 West Central

Skewen 16 - 7 Waunarlwydd

Division 2 West Central

Builth Wells P - P Bridgend Sports

Division 3 East A

RTB Ebbw Vale 14 - 14 Rhymney

Usk 36 - 18 Llanhilleth

Division 3 East B

Bedwellty 36 - 5 New Panteg

Whitehead 17 - 40 Newport Saracens

Division 3 West Central B

Pontrhydyfen 14 - 18 Alltwen

Division 3 East C

Crickhowell P - P Brynithel

