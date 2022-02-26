Scotland must learn to stick with a gameplan under pressure, said head coach Gregor Townsend in the wake of a sore 36-17 Six Nations loss to France.

The visitors raced into an early lead at Murrayfield and picked Scotland off as they chased the Six Nations contest.

While applauding the impressive French performance, Townsend was frustrated by his side's reaction to adversity.

"When things go against us, we have to make sure we trust our systems and trust our plan," he told BBC Scotland.

"We need to work on moving on from errors or momentum swings. That's definitely an area for improvement. At times, we concede tries when maybe we think we have to do something different.

"I believe this team can score tries from anywhere and turn things round quickly. We've shown that in the last couple of years."

Scotland had conceded two tries in the opening win over England and the defeat in Wales that followed. Just 14 minutes had passed at Murrayfield when Yoram Moefana crossed for a second French score.

Hapless defending was then punished either side of the interval to take the game away from Scotland, with Damian Penaud adding two more tries to underline a huge gulf in class.

"France showed their ability, running in some tries from a few of our errors," said Townsend. "Their ability to keep the ball alive when they come close to being put into touch, whether it's forwards or backs, showed what a quality side they are.

"We knew were up against a team that jackals a lot. The referee rewards jackals and they got their backs up in the second half when we were playing from deep. Getting all of those jackals gave them all of the momentum."

'Darge was Scotland's best player by a distance'

Scotland reduced the gap to 12-10 after a try for Rory Darge on his first international start, but then squandered a couple of good opportunities to take the lead during their best spell.

"We had two moments before half time and we'd back ourselves to execute passes and score tries there," said Townsend.

"While they are a blow, you just have to get on with it. The disappointing thing was on the 39th minute we concede from a line-out. That, and the try after half time, swung the game and meant we maybe had to force things too much.

"Rory Darge was outstanding. I thought he was one of the best players on the field, certainly our best player by some distance. What an achievement for him on his first start against the biggest pack in world rugby."

Scotland travel to Rome in a fortnight, with Townsend warning that Italy will be fired up for the occasion.

"They always look at the Scotland game as the one they can win more than any other and they will be massively motivated at home," he said. "If we have a similar performance to the second half today, Italy will score tries against us.

"We'll have to regroup and make sure we are better."