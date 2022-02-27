Six Nations: Ireland stroll past 12-man Italy with 57-6 win

By Michael MorrowBBC Sport NI

Ireland celebrate Michael Lowry's try
Michael Lowry marked his international debut with two tries
Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v Italy
Ireland (24) 57
Tries: Carbery, Gibson-Park, Lowry 2, O'Mahony, Lowe 2, Baird, Treadwell Cons: Carbery 2, Sexton 4
Italy (6) 6
Pens: Garbisi 2

Debutant Michael Lowry scored two tries as Ireland condemned 12-man Italy to a 100th Six Nations defeat in Dublin.

The hosts played with a two-man advantage for 60 minutes after Italian replacement hooker Hame Faiva was sent off midway through the first half.

His dismissal prompted uncontested scrums, which forced Italy to take off another player.

And the visitors finished the game with 12 men after Braam Steyn's late yellow card.

Ireland took full advantage of their numerical superiority, running in nine tries to boost their points difference as they bounced back from their defeat in Paris two weeks ago.

The double-whammy of losing two players after just a quarter of the game meant Italy never had a hope of avoiding the grim landmark of a century of tournament defeats.

The Azzurri remain without a win in the competition since 2015 having lost their last 35 fixtures, while Ireland turn their attentions to Twickenham in two weeks' time.

Italy reduced to 13 men after opening quarter

The respective form of both sides going into Sunday's contest suggested Italy had little more than a puncher's chance of winning. It would have taken a remarkable 80 minutes for them to leave Dublin with a win - after 20 minutes it would have taken multiple miracles.

Having been brought on to replace the injured Gianmarco Lucchesi, replacement hooker Faiva was shown red for making contact with the head of Dan Sheehan.

With no other hooker to replace Faiva, referee Nika Amashukeli called for uncontested scrums. As the side that forced uncontested scrums, Italy not only lost Faiva but had to nominate another player (in this case number eight Toa Halafihi) to leave the field.

Italy's Hame Faiva is shown a red card
Hame Faiva's red card effectively ended the game as a contest after 20 minutes

The realisation that the game was over as a contest immediately hit all inside the Aviva Stadium. A shame given the opening quarter had been a thoroughly competitive affair with Italy's defence giving as good as it got.

Joey Carbery's fourth minute try aside, Ireland had struggled to control the contest.

With a two-man advantage it was a different story, and space to run into was no longer at a premium.

Ireland scored three more tries to secure the bonus point before the break. The loudest cheer was reserved for debutant Lowry, who showed the quick feet that have made him a crowd favourite at Ulster to jink his way into space before finishing.

Jamison Gibson-Park and captain Peter O'Mahony also crossed as Ireland put the game out of sight by the interval.

Irish struggle for rhythm in attack

Given the situation, neither side can take any great learnings from the game - although Italy will be pleased with how they battled while Ireland will know a far sharper attacking performance is required if they are to leave Twickenham with a win in a fortnight.

Italy competed doggedly at the breakdown and had the chance to score the first points of the second half, only for Paolo Garbisi to push his penalty wide.

Unable to establish dominance at the depowered scrum, Ireland perhaps understandably failed to find a rhythm in a game they were never going to lose.

Still, the tries continued to come at irregular intervals - with Lowe strolling across the line having been found in acres of space by Gibson-Park.

The two-try display of Lowry was a highlight for the hosts. Typically elusive with the ball, the 23-year-old profited from the increased space on offer to collect Johnny Sexton's pass, throw a dummy and slide in for his second.

Lowry was one of six changes made by Andy Farrell from the defeat in Paris and one of three players making his first Six Nations start. Another was lock Ryan Baird, who scored Ireland's seventh try when he charged down Alessandro Fusco's box kick on the hour mark.

Italy had been in damage limitation mode since the 20th minute, meaning the space that was opening up as the game went on was hardly a surprise.

In a desperate attempt to stop Mack Hansen adding another score, Braam Steyn deliberately knocked the ball forward into touch - receiving a yellow card in the 75th minute to see his side go down to just 12 men.

Ireland scored twice more in the remaining five minutes - first through Lowe who gratefully accepted Lowry's selfless pass when the full-back could easily have backed himself for hat-trick.

The final punch game from replacement lock Kieran Treadwell, who drove over in the last passage of play for his side's ninth try.

Ireland: Lowry; Hansen, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Baird; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Casey, Sexton, Hume.

Italy: Padovani; Bruno, Brex, Marin, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Lucchesi, Ceccarelli, Cannone, Ruzza, Pettinelli, Lamaro (capt), Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Nemer, Pasquali, Sisi, Zuliani, Steyn, Fusco, Zanon.

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 17:04

    The laws of the game concerning red card/injury totally ruined the game for the rugby viewing public.

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 17:08

    A game ruined as a contest by one of the most ridiculous rules in any sport. Senseless.

    • Reply posted by Route1, today at 17:12

      Route1 replied:
      It was never going to be a contest anyway.

  • Comment posted by LeinsterAboo, today at 17:06

    Italy were very harshly punished. Strange rule. Made for a poor spectacle of a game

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:33

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think Italy actually competing in the Six Nations makes for a poor spectacle as they are just not good enough

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 17:10

    World rugby has to change that stupid rule. Italy were up against it even with 15 players; they had no chance with 13. Italy played their hearts out second half and they should be proud of their efforts.

    • Reply posted by Gingineer, today at 17:17

      Gingineer replied:
      The “if you force uncontested scrums then you could set a disadvantage” ignores the fact you must have lost at least 2 players to injury or cards. So not really an advantage. Also you make up the advantage in the line outs.

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 17:14

    What a crass, condescending comment from the ITV commentator, Maggie Alphonsi, just now. “Would any other team than Italy have handled going down to 13 players better?” Utterly ridiculous thing to say.

    • Reply posted by Andre, today at 17:29

      Andre replied:
      not sure there is one team in the planet able to cope with 2 men deficit for 60 mins

  • Comment posted by Human, today at 17:07

    Turned telly off, pointless

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 17:11

      richard replied:
      then why comment, equally pointless

  • Comment posted by Toghebon, today at 17:06

    Growing sick of the double standards, one poorly executed tackle by Italy and it's two players sent off, and yet all game round you ave irish players literally FLYING into rucks at full speed and that's considered fine and safe for everyone. Hope the title doesn't come down to points difference. Would be the most worthless trophy ever.

    • Reply posted by baggiespjpc, today at 17:17

      baggiespjpc replied:
      Yep. I spotted exactly the same. In the first five minutes of the second half there were three Irish tackles where the players made no attempt to be d at the waist, but just hit the opposition front on, but because the Italians did not dropp their heads or shoulders nothing was done.

      As ever in the modern game the defensive team is perpetually offside. Hardly ever blown for. Ruins the game.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 17:13

    I don't think it was a straight red. There was enough mitigation insofar as the Irish ball carrier was dipping into the tackle. Were he at full height, contact would have been with his chest. It was a yellow card in my opinion.

    However, the game was totally ruined by the incident and World Rugby have seriously got to look at the implications of this law...

    • Reply posted by Rugby32, today at 17:23

      Rugby32 replied:
      The TMO disagrees with you.

  • Comment posted by DavidHankey, today at 17:12

    Ireland did thrash Italy this afternoon as the scoreline suggests but the world of Rugby lost today.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:16

    Farcical. Might be letter of the law but it was ridiculous. Made it a zero contest. And actual contact marginal on head anyway.

    • Reply posted by Rugby32, today at 17:20

      Rugby32 replied:
      As an Irish fan, I agree. I expect this law is going to be revised very quickly. Well done to Italy for keeping their heads up.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 17:06

    What a ridiculous law that you lose two players when your hooker is red carded. No problem with the card, and no problem having to replace a back with a front row forward. But have to take of another player as well is ridiculous. Don't blame the ref; he just applied the laws. It's down to the IRB.

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 17:16

    Presents a very poor image of the 6N.

  • Comment posted by WhenWordsFail, today at 17:11

    Referees get the wooden spoon this year.

    • Reply posted by Gingineer, today at 17:14

      Gingineer replied:
      The red was right with the application to on of the rule. But it’s the rule that’s wrong.

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 17:07

    Game was ruined in by the red and the rules. All the ref did was follow what the laws are but great shame as it ruined any semblance of a contest.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 17:12

    England Wales may have been boring last night but I'd much rather boring over a complete farce like today

    • Reply posted by Rivercider, today at 17:34

      Rivercider replied:
      Yes the last ten minutes of the game last night was really boring, I could hardly watch!

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:11

    A beyond awful red card - zero intent - yellow card at worse . Front row rule and uncontested scrums ridiculous rule . What the heck world rugby doing . Spoiled the game but Italy! Really - this the best you can do

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:26

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      In real time, the Hooker had little time to react before the Irish player ran into him.
      No problem with the referee, he correctly applied the laws as they stand. Both on the red and the loss of another player.
      But lets face it the rules on this stink.

  • Comment posted by RJB99, today at 17:07

    Let’s hope that the suits who dreamed up that law on uncontested scrums reflect on how it ruined a game making it a farce - disappointed in Brian O’Driscoll supporting it on the commentary - I thought he was a sportsman who would value a contest - and this result makes a farce of the tournament table - having said that well done Italy for sticking it our so long

    • Reply posted by brucyboy, today at 17:18

      brucyboy replied:
      BOD great player awful one eyed and arrogant pundit. Will never forget him saying not one England player would get into the Ireland side and it should be a walkover before England’s win in Dublin in 2019

  • Comment posted by MacToatis, today at 17:10

    Farce - waste of a Sunday afternoon.

  • Comment posted by anti-farming BBC spreads lies, today at 17:10

    As a spectator really looking forward to an interesting game in a great 6 nations i switched off after a well intentioned rule "ruined" a good game and has made a mockery of this seasons 6 nations and will tarnish a possible outcome and winner of this years comp! shame but typical feckup of world rugby and the game has shot itself in the foot big time!
    P.s i'm Scottish!

  • Comment posted by IOWLUFCdistantfan, today at 17:07

    I have found the ref's decisions in several of the 6 nations games to be questionable and biased at times.
    They are ruining the game for me now.
    Consistent refs is all i'm asking.

    • Reply posted by Andre, today at 17:24

      Andre replied:
      Problem is refs have to apply stupid rules. To be 100 honest I believe the very 1st contact was between Ireland's player forearm and Italy's player chest but I doubt that counts. Rubbish rule.

