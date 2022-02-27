Inspirational. Unbelievable. Hamish Watson's doppelganger.

The epithets attached to Rory Darge during and after his first Scotland start against France on Saturday were uncommonly complimentary. Not least given those who were delivering them.

Former Scotland captain John Barclay said the 22-year-old Glasgow Warriors flanker could be as good as feted team-mate Hamish Watson. Erstwhile England leader and coach Martin Johnson was equally lavish.

Darge's performance - in just his second appearance - was a rare crumb of comfort after Scotland were cut open by a French side who look to be swaggering towards the Six Nations title.

First start or 50th Test, it was hard to tell as the North Berwick native was a constant thorn in the side of arguably the best side in the world. Composed, confident, crashing into contact - he lived up to the billing Glasgow fans have been giving him.

After five minutes, Darge had already ripped his first turnover out of French hands and after 28 minutes had his first try, too.

"He's been unbelievable. Three turnovers in 40 minutes against a French team whose contact zone is so good," Barclay said at half-time. That praise was echoed by Johnson, who said Darge was "playing an inspirational game".

"He's almost like-for-like with Hamish Watson," was how Barclay described the openside before kick-off. "He's a very similar carrier, defensively superb but he's a really good decision maker as well."

Former Scotland prop Peter Wright agreed. "He's got such an old head on young shoulders," he said. "It feels like he's been around forever. He's very reminiscent of Watson. They're very similar. They're almost like each other's doppelganger."

How did he get to this stage?

His first start on the international stage, in a Six Nations Test no less, offered no surprises to those who have been tracking his development.

Darge made his debut in the defeat by Wales two weeks ago, but it should have come sooner. The cancelled summer tour of Eastern Europe - and games with Romania and Georgia - were supposed to be the shallow end in which he'd learn to swim.

Then the autumn internationals came around, and again Darge was in the squad. Four chances for a debut, but this time an ankle injury would get in the way.

That didn't derail Darge, though. Since breaking into the Warriors side he has become one of their top performers.

In seven United Rugby Championship games this season, he has made six clean breaks and beaten 22 defenders - both stats are more than any other forward in the competition. Defensively, he's secured eight turnovers - only four have managed more - whilst he has also hit more attacking rucks than any other forward.

"He's been a joy to watch this season," said former Scotland back row Johnnie Beattie on BBC Radio 5 live, while former Scotland captain Andy Nicol added he is a "hugely talented boy".

"There's a lot of coaches who've seen both Watson and Darge, and they say Rory is ahead of Hamish at the same age," Nicol said. "That is some praise."

What's next for him?

The former Scotland under-20 captain has leapt his first hurdle comfortably. The next is harder to jump - keeping his place in the team.

Jamie Ritchie will be absent for the final two Six Nations games against Italy and Ireland, so there is a back-row slot up for grabs. But with Andy Christie and Josh Bayliss both impressing in England's Premiership, Darge will have to maintain his form.

Former Scotland centre - and Warriors team-mate - Peter Horne thinks it's a test he will navigate. "Everything you throw at him, he takes it in his stride," he said.

"I'm so chuffed for Rory. He's such a good kid, really good attitude, real growth mindset. He's always working on his game and he's such a competitor as well. It's brilliant to see him doing so well."

Watson will likely be back for the Italy Test in two weeks, having been a late call-off for France with Covid, but can both of them play in the same team, as was supposed to happen against the French?

"I think they can," Wright said. "They both carry exceptionally well. I'm not sure open and blind make a big bit of difference these days. Whether he's playing six or seven, he'll have the same role."

Watson is now 30 and Ritchie 25. Going forward, it appears a partnership between Darge and the latter will become more common as Scotland look beyond the World Cup in 2023.

Ultimately, the man who matters most is the man that picks the team. Thankfully for the Glasgow youngster, he was impressed.

"Rory was outstanding," Gregor Townsend said. "It thought he was one of the best players on the field, certainly our best player by some distance. What an achievement by him on his first start against the biggest pack in world rugby.

"That's great for us in the future that we have someone we believe could make the step up and he certainly has."