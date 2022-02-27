Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mat Protheroe (left) scored Ospreys' opening try in January's United Rugby Championship victory over Edinburgh

Ospreys full-back back Mat Protheroe has signed a new two-year deal to stay with the region until 2024.

The Swansea-born 25-year-old was originally signed from English Premiership club Bristol Bears in 2020.

Protheroe, who can also play at outside-half, has played 27 games for the region, scoring five tries and one conversion.

"This was a really easy decision for me," said the former England U18s and U20s player.

"I came home to play for the Ospreys and to prove myself and I have had the opportunity to do that.

"During my first year at the Ospreys, I had things I wanted to achieve, like just making my debut for my hometown team and then getting a chance to play regularly. I did all of that.

"We have a really exciting blend of world class players like, Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric, and then this crop of younger players who are proving themselves all the time.

"There is no doubt we are going to get stronger and stronger as a team and as a squad. I really want to be part of that."

Toby Booth, Ospreys Head Coach, said: "We all know the sight of 'Proth' in full flow is one that excites Ospreys supporters and his fellow teammates. Players like him are the reason we all watch this game."