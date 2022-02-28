Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster skills coach Craig Newby retired from professional rugby in 2012 because of a persistent knee injury

Ulster skills coach Craig Newby says his first season as part of the province's coaching set-up is proving to be a good learning experience.

The three-times capped New Zealander succeeded Dan Soper in the role after his compatriot assumed the position of assistant coach vacated by Dwayne Peel.

"I'm still a relatively new coach at this level," observed Newby.

"I'm learning every day as part of this fantastic set-up," added the 42-year-old, who retired from playing in 2012.

"There has been a very good system in place here in terms of skills coaching from Dan Soper in recent years and I've just taken a few of the things he established and tried to put my spin on it.

"I enjoy it and I spend a lot of time with the guys who aren't playing too, so they get what they need to press the matchday squad."

'Pleasing' win over Dragons

Ulster currently boast a healthy record of five consecutive wins in all competitions, having ground out their most recent success by overcoming the Dragons 12-0 in atrocious conditions at Rodney Parade on 20 February.

"Conditions were not ideal against the Dragons, especially for the way we like to play which is a lot more positive," explained Newby.

"Any win is hard earned but we were delighted to come away from that game with four points and some intangible benefits were tested too when we came through that.

"Guys like Ben Moxham on the wing learnt a lot about playing in those conditions.

"A ground out victory like that is just as pleasing as winning at home in dry conditions."

'Exciting to be playing at home again'

Ulster face further Welsh opposition in Belfast on Friday night in the form of Cardiff, who have so far played just seven matches in the United Rugby Championship this season.

Cardiff's last fixture on 29 January yielded an impressive 29-27 home win over URC pacesetters Leinster.

"At this stage of the season freshness counts and they have had five weeks to prepare for this game so they should be well ready," observed the Ulster skills coach.

"That could be to their advantage but we have come off a down week, although we did some training so our boys should have freshness too.

"We look forward to a good game - they will have confidence after that win over Leinster but it's exciting to be playing at home again."

Ulster currently lie second in the table, four points behind Leinster.