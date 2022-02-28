Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Frank Lomani played for Fijian Drua in the Australian national rugby championship prior to joining Melbourne Rebels

Northampton Saints have released Fiji international scrum-half Frank Lomani from his contract.

Lomani, 25, who arrived from Australian side Melbourne Rebels last August, is to return to his native Fiji.

He is now expected to play for Fijian Drua, who will play against teams from Australia, New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga in the revamped Super Rugby Pacific.

"The club would like to thank Frank for his contribution and wish him well for the future," said a Saints statement.

Lomani, who has 17 Test caps, played for Fiji in the 2019 World Cup and in the series against New Zealand last summer.

But, having linked up with international team-mates Sam Matavesi and Api Ratuniyarawa at Franklin's Gardens, he made just five appearances for Saints.