Lukhan Salakaia-Loto made his Australia debut in 2017

Northampton Saints have signed Australia lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto for the 2022-23 Premiership season.

The second row has 30 Test caps for the Wallabies and played five times in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The 25-year-old will join Saints this summer after spending seven years with Super Rugby side Queensland Reds.

"For a long time now, I have wanted to test myself in the northern hemisphere," Salakaia-Loto told the club website. external-link

"The Northampton squad is already filled with talent and I'm just looking forward to getting over to England later this year to try to develop my game, and help the team win some trophies."

Saints have not disclosed the length of the contract agreed with Salakaia-Loto, who can also fill in as a back-rower.

"First and foremost, Lukhan is a big man and a phenomenal athlete, who in the line-out can both jump and call as well," said Northampton's incoming director of rugby Phil Dowson.

"But he's also got a fantastic skillset with a background in rugby league; he's fast and has the ability to move and offload the ball too, so he possesses all the credentials he needs to be a real handful."