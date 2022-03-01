Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Navidi was an uncapped member of the 2021 British and Irish Lions squad in South Africa

URC: Ulster v Cardiff Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 4 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 6 March from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Wales back row Josh Navidi will return after four months out following shoulder surgery for Cardiff against Ulster in Belfast on Friday.

Navidi, 31, suffered the injury for Cardiff against Bulls in October.

Expected to miss the Six Nations, Navidi could now make Wales' final two games against France and Italy.

"He's raring to go and get back out there for Cardiff and where that takes him, that takes him," said Cardiff boss Dai Young.

If Navidi comes though his United Rugby Championship return unscathed he will either travel to South Africa for Cardiff's games against Lions and Stormers or be added to the Wales Six Nations squad, with Young expecting the latter.

"First and foremost he needs to get through the game which I'm sure he will. I'm 100% confident he'll get through the game," added Young.

"If he isn't picked up by the Welsh squad then we'll take him to South Africa obviously, but I'd be very surprised if we don't get a phone call for Josh to go into the Wales camp."

Wales host France on Friday, 11 March in Cardiff with Italy also in the Welsh capital eight days later.

Cardiff have been boosted for the trip to Kingspan Stadium with Rhys Carre, Ellis Jenkins, James Ratti and Willis Halaholo released from the Wales squad.

Meanwhile fly-half Rhys Priestland is likely to be out for 10 days to three weeks with a calf injury picked up on Wales duty.