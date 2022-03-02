Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Chisholm has scored 18 tries in almost eight years of first-team rugby at Harlequins

Harlequins back-row James Chisholm has signed a new contract.

The Premiership champions have not disclosed the length of the 26-year-old's new deal.

Chisholm has played 123 times for Quins since making his debut in May 2014 having come through the club's academy, and won the Junior World Championship with England Under-20s that year.

"I am really pleased to have extended my time at Quins," Chisholm told the club website. external-link

"In the eight-and-a-half years I've been at the club I can honestly say it's the best and most enjoyable it's ever been at the moment and I'm very excited to re-sign."

Chisholm is the 18th player to agree a new deal at The Stoop this season.

"He's a player whose quality is hugely respected across the league," Harlequins' head coach Tabai Matson added.

"His impact from the bench in returning from injury against Bristol in the semi-final last season is perhaps one of the most obvious examples of his quality.

"What is perhaps one of the most impressive parts of James' game is his ability to be so dynamic across the park within that classic Quins style of play whilst also dominating physically in the contact area."