Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Max Clark has played for England Under-20s

Dragons have signed Wales-qualified Bath centre Max Clark for the 2022-23 season on a long-term deal.

The Bridgend-born 26-year-old follows JJ Hanrahan, Bradley Roberts, Rhodri Jones and Sean Lonsdale in committing to the south east Wales team.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan said: "He's a very ambitious player who really wants to impress in Wales and become a key part of what we are building."

Clark said: "I'm unbelievably excited for what's to come at Dragons."

He added: "It's a new challenge for me and I feel it's what's needed to move forward as a player.

"Looking at next season's squad, I have high hopes for our future and look for forward to making a contribution to our success."

Lock or back row Lonsdale is also Wales qualified and Clark also offers versatility with his ability to play at inside and outside centre. He has a reputation for being strong in defence.