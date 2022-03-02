Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George Ford and Elliot Daly are set to face each other on Saturday in north London

Leicester's George Ford and Saracens' Elliot Daly will be available for the clubs' top-of-the-table Premiership match on Saturday after both were left out of England's latest training squad.

The pair have been left out of a 25-man three-day camp in Bristol this week.

Harlequins prop Joe Marler has also been released, as has Ford's Leicester team-mate Ollie Chessum.

Uncapped London Irish prop Will Goodrick-Clarke and Gloucester flanker Lewis Ludlow have been called up.

Ludlow captained England in the summer Tests against the USA and Canada, but has yet to feature this Six Nations and was left out of Eddie Jones' original squad.

Elsewhere, hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is absent after picking up an injury against Wales, which is likely to rule him out of the rest of the Six Nations, with Jamie Blamire included in his place.

Back row Tom Curry, who was concussed against Wales and replaced at half-time, is in camp as he goes through the return-to-play protocols.

Wasps forward Alfie Barbeary is part of the 25 as he looks to win his first international cap, while London Irish's uncapped wing Ollie Hassell-Collins is also named.

After losing to Scotland on the opening day before beating Italy and Wales, England face another must-win game against Ireland at Twickenham on 12 March, before a final-day meeting with France in Paris a week later.