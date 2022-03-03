Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Phillips' time at Sale comes to an abrupt end after a jaw injury prompted further side effects

Sale Sharks back-row James Phillips has retired from professional rugby union through injury with immediate effect, following medical advice.

The 34-year-old suffered a double fracture of his jaw in September's pre-season game against Benetton Treviso and underwent surgery.

However, Bristol-born Phillips has since felt dizziness and headaches, and was advised to end his career now.

"I'm absolutely gutted, to be honest," Phillips told the club website. external-link

"I've known for a little while that this was likely to be the end."

He began his career with hometown club Bristol, and also had stints with Exeter, London Scottish and Bath, playing more than 130 games in all competitions.

His last full season coincided with Sale reaching the Premiership play-offs, as he racked up 26 outings for Alex Sanderson's side.

"I can't remember too much about the incident in the Treviso game but I've watched it back since," Phillips continued. "I got my head in the wrong place in a tackle and took a knee to the jaw.

"After the operation, I thought I'd be back playing within four or five weeks, but then I started getting headaches and feeling dizzy and groggy all the time.

"I had some scans and tests and it was clear that it was more serious than we thought at first.

"It's hard to take, but I've loved every minute of my time at Sale Sharks."