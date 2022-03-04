Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aaron Wainwright started Wales' opening Six Nations game in Dublin and was a replacement against Scotland but was not in the matchday squad to play England

United Rugby Championship: Munster v Dragons Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 5 March Time: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Watch S4C coverage via iPlayer. Live updates BBC Radio Wales. Report BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 6 March from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Aaron Wainwright will start for Dragons at Munster on Saturday after being released from the Wales international camp.

The 24-year-old starts at number eight as the only change in Dragons' pack from last month's 12-0 defeat to Ulster.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan makes four changes behind the scrum, with scrum-half Rhodri Williams recalled.

Also returning are Jordan Williams, Will Talbot-Davies and Jack Dixon.

Jordan Williams replaces Josh Lewis at full-back and Talbot-Davies takes the 14 shirt from Jonah Holmes, while Dixon comes in at outside centre for Adam Warren.

Argentina international Gonzalo Bertranou makes way for Rhodri Williams alongside half-back partner Sam Davies. Dan Baker drops to the bench to allow for the return of Wainwright.

Fit-again scrum half Lewis Jones and back row Ben Fry are set to make comebacks from the replacements bench but Elliot Dee misses the game through injury.

"To go Ulster and then into Munster is huge challenge, but I thought there was significant improvement in terms of our physicality last time out. I want to see that continue this week," said Ryan.

"Munster are direct with a clear kicking game, and they are very physical in the forwards. If they get momentum, then they are really threatening out the back too."

Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes - released from Ireland's Six Nations camp - keep their places in a Munster side that shows four changes to the side that defeated Edinburgh two weeks ago with Shane Daly, Jack Crowley, Josh Wycherley and John Ryan all coming into the starting XV.

Dragons, one off the bottom of the URC table, have won only one game in the league this season and have suffered seven successive defeats against Munster. They have only ever won once at Thomond Park, in 2004.

Unbeaten at home for eight games, Munster go into the weekend fourth in the URC table.

Munster: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue (capt), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Alex Kendellen, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Will Talbot-Davies, Jack Dixon, Aneurin Owen, Rio Dyer; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams; Greg Bateman, Taylor Davies, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Joe Maksymiw, Harri Keddie (capt), Ollie Griffiths, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Aki Seiuli, Mesake Doge, Huw Taylor, Ben Fry, Dan Baker, Lewis Jones, Josh Lewis.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistants: Andrew Cole & Stuart Douglas (IRFU)

TMO: Colin Stanley (IRFU)