Gareth Davies has played in three United Rugby Championship matches and one European Champions Cup game for Scarlets this season.

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Glasgow Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 5 March Time: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales. Report BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 6 March from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies will start for Scarlets against Glasgow after being released for the weekend from international duty.

Outside-half Rhys Patchell returns alongside him as Dwayne Peel makes seven changes and a positional switch from last month's defeat at home to Connacht.

Also returning are forwards Javan Sebastian, Jac Price, Blade Thomson, and Dan Davis and wing Steff Evans.

Tom Rogers switches to full-back.

Ioan Nicholas, who is rested because of a hamstring issue, makes way at 15 for Rogers, who moves from the right-wing berth to accommodate Evans. Nicholas drops out of the squad, as does Dan Jones with Sam Costelow coming on to the bench as fly-half cover.

Scotland international Sebastian is handed his first start of the season.

Glasgow make seven changes including the return from ankle injury of New Zealander Josh McKay on the right wing,

The Scottish side have triumphed on their last two visits to Parc y Scarlets and are third in the URC table after five successive victories. Scarlets, in 13th place, are aiming to prevent a third successive URC loss.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "It was a frustrating night for us against Connacht, but we have trained hard over the course of the last couple of weeks and this is another important game at home for us. We have 10 games in a row now which is exciting - that continuity is something we haven't had this season."

Scarlets: Tom Rogers; Steff Evans, Johnny Williams, Scott Williams (capt), Ryan Conbeer; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Steff Thomas, Daf Hughes, Javan Sebastian, Sam Lousi, Jac Price, Blade Thomson, Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Marc Jones, Kemsley Mathias, Samson Lee, Aaron Shingler, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Dane Blacker, Sam Costelow, Joe Roberts.

Glasgow: Ollie Smith; Josh McKay, Kyle Steyn, Sam Johnson, Cole Forbes; Duncan Weir, Jamie Dobie; Oli Kebble, Johnny Matthews, Simon Berghan, Kiran McDonald, Rob Harley, Ryan Wilson (capt), Ally Miller, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Murphy Walker, Ewan McQuillin, Richie Gray, Thomas Gordon, Jordan Lenac, Ross Thompson, Stafford McDowall.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistants: Elgan Williams & Steffan Edwards (WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)