Wales centre Jonathan Davies played his 101st international against England at Twickenham on 26 February

Wales centre Jonathan Davies says he is coming to term with his new replacement role during this year's Six Nations.

Davies, 33, has come off the bench in Wales' last two games with Owen Watkin and Nick Tompkins forming the starting midfield.

Davies has been a regular starter since making his Wales debut in 2009, and has 95 caps plus six British and Irish Lions Tests to his name.

"For me, it's new territory," admitted Scarlets' Davies.

"I'd love to be playing more but whatever is best for the team. If that's helping the boys prepare for Test match rugby, being on the bench - it's all about getting results.

"I want to be involved as much as I can. At the moment, this is my role and I'll do it to the best of my abilities."

Davies was part of Wales' second-half revival in the 23-19 defeat against England last Saturday.

Wayne Pivac's team ultimately came up short at Twickenham courtesy of another slow start away from home.

"You can't in Test match rugby give teams a 17-point head start," added Davies.

"We suffered for that in the end. It cost us and there is huge frustration about that. It's something that has been highlighted. We've given ourselves too much to do later in games.

"There were periods where we controlled the ball and it was pretty positive. We did some good stuff, but it's a results-based game and ultimately we didn't get the result."

Wales return to action when they face Grand Slam-chasing France under the Friday night lights on 11 March.

The game will see former defence coach Shaun Edwards return to the Principality Stadium as part of the visitors' coaching set-up.

"Shaun has done a great job with France," added Davies.

"You can see [from] the way they've developed over the last couple of years to be one of the best teams in the world.

"For us, it's about maintaining that identity that Gethin (Jenkins) wants us to take on. I feel in the last two games, we've grown defensively.

"We've been much more comfortable slowing ball down and putting pressure on the opposition rather than absorbing it."

Injured captain Alun Wyn Jones has been back with the Welsh camp this week, continuing his rehabilitation from the shoulder injury suffered against New Zealand in October 2021.

Davies says Jones' contact with the squad has been minimal.

"I'm sure he's working hard, getting his rehab done," he added.

"It's good to see he's in a place that, after the injury he's had, he's worked extremely hard to get to.

"You see him around about a bit, but the nature of this week is you don't really train so you don't see much of him. He has his own agenda at the minute, making sure he gets himself fit.

"When you're injured, the best thing you can do for the team is making sure you get back fit. That's probably what he's focusing his mind on now."