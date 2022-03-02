Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Andrew Porter has started all three of Ireland's game during this year's Six Nations

Ireland prop Andrew Porter will miss his country's two remaining Six Nations games after sustaining an ankle injury in the win over Italy.

Porter, 26, sustained the injury early in the second half of Sunday's 57-6 win and was replaced by Dave Kilcoyne.

An Irish Rugby statement said a scan had confirmed Porter's injury.

Porter, who had to pull out of last year's British and Irish Lions squad because of a foot injury, has started all three of Ireland's games.

Kilcoyne and Cian Healy would appear to be obvious candidates to replace Porter with Connacht's Finlay Bealham also a contender.

Andy Farrell's Ireland side are second in the table behind Grand Slam-chasing France and next face England in Twickenham on 12 March before their concluding home game against Scotland on 19 March.