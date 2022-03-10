Winger Ellie Underwood has consistently been a top try scorer for Gloucester-Hartpury since joining the team

As a winger, you would expect Ellie Underwood to say that she is "always running everywhere", although for that to be on the rugby pitch and not across other aspects of her life.

Since breaking through to the Gloucester-Hartpury team in 2018, Underwood has become their top try scorer, with a tally that so far stands at 60. In five years she has already become the Premier 15s' third all-time top scorer.

But as well as starring for Hartpury, Underwood's life sees her balance a full-time job as a school receptionist, home on a working beef farm and a career as a successful horse rider.

"I wouldn't have it any other way," Underwood told BBC Sport. "I don't like having spare time to do stuff, I don't know what to do with myself if I'm honest. Sitting on the sofa, what is that?"

Like the majority of players in the top English league, rugby is not a full-time career. Underwood's job at the school pays the bills while she also lives with her fiancé on the farm in the Forest of Dean, run by her in-laws.

The farm is a lifestyle the 28-year-old loves. Through the Covid-19 lockdown Underwood helped rear 56 calves and when school breaks up for the summer holidays, she will be turning hay and baling.

"We're getting married in July and we can't really go on a honeymoon because we've got straw to do," she said.

The farm is also home to Underwood's four horses, two of which she rides in county-level showing and jumping competitions.

Underwood's "ultimate aim" is to qualify for the Horse of the Year Show, held annually at the NEC in Birmingham.

Away from rugby Underwood competes in jumping and show competitions with her horses

Spinning so many plates means early mornings, late nights and a constant workload. Free weekends are spent with the horses while evenings are shared between sessions with Hartpury and riding lessons.

"They're the best thing because when rugby is not always going right for me I can go for a ride. Before every game I'll go for a ride in the morning," Underwood said.

"It's just trying to find enough time to get enough training in with the horses as well as the rugby, but that's why I'm just massively trying to put myself out."

A fast start

After growing up playing football, Underwood came into rugby by chance aged 21. Her boyfriend played for a local club and when Underwood heard a Drybrook Ladies team was starting he joked she would never join.

"I'm so one of those people that if someone says you won't do something I think, 'do you know what, I'm going to do it even more'. So I did," Underwood said.

After initially being put in the second row, Underwood was moved to centre. In her five years with the team they won promotion twice, became national junior cup champions and Underwood was named captain.

As someone who has always been "a pretty strong runner", Underwood thrived when she joined Gloucester-Hartpury and moved onto the wing, scoring 15 tries her first season.

"I am tall and it does help. People often say to me that I'm hard to tackle. I play my best when I'm just playing the way I want to play. If I'm too pre-scripted I just get myself stressed out, trying to think what I should do," she said.

"I love taking a bit of contact, I love playing as bit of a forward, a bit of a pick and go. The girls always laugh at me because I get a bit bored on the wing."

'I'm my own worst enemy'

Coming to rugby late meant Underwood had plenty to learn. Some lessons were practical, such as spatial awareness on the pitch or how to spin pass from her left hand.

But her biggest improvement has been in overcoming anxiety before matchday.

"I used to get so nervous I couldn't eat and I used to make myself sick," Underwood said.

"I'm my own worst enemy really, I used to just want to be the best I could be and that meant me making myself so nervous, putting so much pressure on myself."

The anxiety started building up earlier before a match and Underwood began losing weight which hampered her performance. She eventually sought hypnotherapy.

"That helped me a lot to eat and now the girls laugh at me. I have to post a picture of my breakfast every morning because they laugh at how much I eat."

Underwood was called up to the England squad to train before the 2019 Six Nations campaign

In 2019 Underwood was called up to the England squad to train, yet it has remained her only time with the national set-up.

A national call-up means more camps, more commitments, and Underwood admitted the pressure it brought, on top of juggling a full-time job and her other interests, was too much.

"I did struggle with anxiety from doing that because my life is so busy. It is just balancing the whole thing," she said.

"I learned loads. Doing all the England stuff was great but I'm just happy to focus on doing my Premier 15s stuff at the moment and seeing where that takes me."

Underwood described Gloucester-Hartpury's season as "up and down" - they sit in seventh in the table, with seven wins and seven losses, and three matches to go.

But even if it means she is left with barely a spare minute in the day, Underwood wants to give as much of herself to the team for however long she plays.

"I just want to be able to give everything I can give to Gloucester-Hartpury. I've been there basically since we started in the Premier 15s, and I'm quite aware I'm starting to get a bit older now," she added.

"I just want to be able to keep myself fit and keep giving whatever I can do for them."