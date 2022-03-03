Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Georgia Evans made her Six Nations debut for Wales in 2020.

Wales lock Georgia Evans has had surgery after suffering a serious injury during Saracens' Premier 15s game against Bristol Bears.

Evans could be heard screaming in pain after suffering a shoulder injury after just four minutes of the game.

The 25-year-old faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines following a successful operation.

"It's the biggest challenge ahead and my time is focused solely on returning to the field," Evans said.

"I honestly don't think I've fully processed how or what happened and what the next few months look like yet.

"I've been fortunate enough for the eight years I've been playing to escape many injuries from the places I put my head, and lucky enough to not experience time without rugby."

Wales' Six Nations campaign starts away to Ireland on Saturday, 25 March with the World Cup starting in New Zealand in October.