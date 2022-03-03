Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Cliodhna Moloney was a surprise omission from the Ireland Women's Six Nations squad

Hooker Cliodhna Moloney, centre Sene Naoupu and back row Anna Caplice are notable omissions from new Ireland coach Greg McWilliams' 38-player squad for the upcoming Women's Six Nations.

Wasps player Moloney has been a key player for Ireland in recent years, taking part in all eight games in 2021.

Naoupu has been a mainstay of the Irish midfield in recent years.

Nine uncapped players are named in McWilliams' first squad ahead of Ireland's game with Wales on 26 March.

Moloney, 28, made headlines in November when she described comments made by women's director Anthony Eddy as "slurry spreading".

Eddy resigned from his role on Thursday ahead of Friday's publication of the independent review into Ireland's failure to qualify for the World Cup in New Zealand.

The Irish Rugby Football Union has not given a reason for Moloney's omission.

Christy Haney is among nine uncapped players in the Ireland squad for the Women's Six Nations

The nine uncapped players in the squad are forwards Christy Haney, Amanda McQuade, Anna McGann, Aoife Wafer, Emma Murphy and backs Aoibheann Reilly, Natasja Behan, Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Vicky Irwin.

Preparations for the 2022 Championship will get underway with a first national team camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre this weekend.

After facing Wales in their opener, Ireland will play fixtures against France, Italy, England and Scotland.

Commenting on his squad announcement, McWilliams said: "I am really pleased with the balance of the squad, there is great youth and experience and I have been impressed by the form of these players in recent weeks.

"We have selected players that have the ability to go for long periods of high intensity ball in play and have a positive impact on the game.

"There is great talent within the group and this is a great opportunity for us to develop its foundations and learn about what's needed to compete at the highest level going forward.

McWilliams will name his Ireland captain for the Championship in the coming weeks.

Ireland Women's Squad: Forwards (20): Amanda McQuade, Chloe Pearse, Linda Djougang, Christy Haney, Claire Boles, Emma Hooban, Neve Jones, Nichola Fryday, Sam Monaghan, Aoife McDermott, Anna McGann, Grace Moore, Dorothy Wall, Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan, Emma Murphy, Edel McMahon, Maeve Óg O'Leary, Hannah O'Connor.

Backs (18): Aoibheann Reilly, Kathryn Dane, Ailsa Hughes, Nicole Cronin, Nikki Caughey, Enya Breen, Stacey Flood, Michelle Claffey, Eve Higgins, Lucy Mulhall, Beibhinn Parsons, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Aoife Doyle, Natasja Behan, Lauren Delany, Eimear Considine, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Vicky Irwin.