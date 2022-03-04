Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Underhill makes his first start for Bath since 22 January

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Rec Date: Saturday, 5 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England flanker Sam Underhill and Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau return to the Bath side for the West Country derby with Bristol in the Premiership.

The pair are two of five changes from the side which won at Newcastle last week with Faletau replacing Nathan Hughes and Underhill in for Miles Reid.

Bristol also make five changes as they aim for a fifth successive derby win.

Siva Naulago returns from two-match ban while Hartpury loan scrum-half Oscar Lennon makes his first league start.

Callum Sheedy returns at fly-half for the Bears while Ioan Lloyd is back at full-back.

Jake Armstrong replaces the injured Max Lahiff at tighthead with newly-signed Exeter loanee Sam Nixon not in the squad.

Bath see Semesa Rokoduguni replace Will Muir on the wing while former England centre Jonathan Joseph is selected ahead of impressive youngster Max Ojomoh and Tom Doughty starts at hooker.

Bath's Russian prop Valery Morozov keeps his place with Premiership Rugby joining forces with the United Rugby Championship to promote a Red Cross campaign supporting their Ukraine Crisis Appeal after Russia's invasion last week.

Bath: de Glanville; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Clark, Butt; Cipriani, Spencer; Morozov, Doughty, Rae, Williams, Richards, Bayliss (capt), Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: du Toit, Boyce, Fia, Spencer, Coetzee, Simpson, Bailey, Cokanasiga.

Bristol: Lloyd; Naulago, Radradra, Frisch, Leiua; Sheedy, Lennon; Woolmore, Thacker, Armstrong, Attwood, Joyce (capt), Vui, Heenan, Jeffries.

Replacements: Byrne, Y Thomas, Challenger, Luatua, D Thomas, Strang, Eden, O'Conor.

Referee: Luke Pearce