Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Benhard Janse van Rensburg joined London Irish from Japanese side NEC Green Rockets for the 2021-22 season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 5 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

South Africa back Benhard Janse van Rensburg is one of six changes made by London Irish as they host Worcester.

Kyle Rowe starts on the wing with van Rensburg at centre as Irish also make four changes to their pack.

Warriors welcome back scrum-half Willi Heinz after five months out with a groin injury.

Heinz is one of eight changes from the defeat by Harlequins with Duhan van der Merwe, Ashley Beck, Isaac Miller and Ethan Waller among those coming in.

Hooker Miller makes his first Premiership start of the season with two changes in the second row as Justin Clegg and Andrew Kitchener both start after coming off the bench in the 29-21 loss to Quins last Friday.

Heinz, a summer signing from Gloucester, started the first four matches of the season before getting injured in the defeat at Exeter in October but is now back in a changed half-back pairing with Billy Searle replacing Fin Smith at fly-half.

Former Wales international Beck returns after a week out with illness and links up in midfield with 19-year-old Seb Atkinson who scored on his full Premiership debut against Quins, while van der Merwe is back from Six Nations duty with Scotland.

Flanker Jack Forsythe is among the replacements and would make his Premiership debut if he comes on.

Warriors, five points above bottom-of-the-table Bath and with only one win in the last seven, make the trip to the Brentford Community Stadium hoping to end a wretched away record of 20 games without a win but face an Exiles side that have not lost at home in the Premiership since Bristol beat them at the end of October.

Irish's gutsy draw at Sale not only took them into the top four but again showed their penchant for scoring scoring late tries with a Premiership-best 21 now coming in the last 20 minutes of matches.

Ominously for Worcester, no team has conceded more scores in that same period than them (21).

Van Rensburg links up in the midfield with Curtis Rona after coming off the bench and scoring a try at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Gigena and Ollie Hoskins join prolific try-scoring hooker Agustin Creevy in the front row with Juan Martin Gonzalez restored at flanker and Sean O'Brien coming in at number eight.

London Irish: Stokes; Rowe, Rona, van Rensburg, Cinti; Jackson, Phipps (capt); Gigena, Creevy, Hoskins, Munga, Simmons, Cracknell, Gonzalez, O'Brien.

Replacements: Cornish, Dell, van der Merwe, Nott, Tuisue, White, Cokanasiga, Arundell.

Worcester: Heward; Humphreys, Beck, Atkinson, Hearle; Searle, Heinz; Waller, Miller, Judge, Clegg, G Kitchener, Batley, Hill (capt), Vailanu.

Replacements: Cutting, McCallum, Owlet, Forsythe, Kvesic, Simpson, Smith, Hearle.

Referee: Jack Makepeace