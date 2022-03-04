Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jacques Vermeulen has not played since Exeter beat Newcastle at the end of May last year

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 6 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter's influential South African flanker Jacques Vermeulen plays for the first time this season as the Chiefs make five changes to face Sale.

Vermeulen has recovered from two operation on his hamstring and replaces Santiago Grondona in the back row.

Sale have prop Bevan Ross back after his release by the England squad.

Cobus Wiese comes into the pack for Ben Curry, while scrum-half Raffi Quirke is in for Faf de Klerk and Scottish hooker Ewan Ashman starts.

Sale have a strong bench, including De Klerk, Curry, Luke James and Byron McGuigan.

With a fallow week in the Six Nations, Exeter's Scotland captain Stuart Hogg returns at full-back, while compatriot Sam Skinner comes into the second row.

Prop Marcus Street gets his first start of the season at tighthead, while hooker Jack Yeandle returns alongside him in place of Jack Innard.

England prop Harry Williams and lock Will Witty are both back on the bench for Exeter, having recovered from injury.

The game could have a key bearing on the make up of the play-off places come the end of the season, with Exeter occupying fourth place and seventh-placed Sale just four points off their hosts.

The Chiefs have won their past three meetings with the Sharks, including beating Sale in successive weeks at Sandy Park last June, first in the final game of the regular season - where 14-man Exeter won by a point after overcoming a 19-3 second-half deficit - before winning the Premiership semi-final the following week.

Exeter go into the game having have won their past three Premiership matches, while Sale are unbeaten in their past five since losing at Bristol on 7 January.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"We've had some proper battles, right up to the semi-finals last year, with Sale.

"People are aware they're a big physical side. Alex Sanderson's added an additional element of that confrontation in defence and they start games very well.

"We've also had some success against them, albeit close games in recent years, because we kind of stick at it, and that's what we've got to do.

"There's going to be a big amount of confrontation and we've got to stick at it when it's happening and if we stick at it we've got some talent in the team as well that we can unleash."

Exeter: Hogg; Woodburn, Whitten, Hendrickson, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, J Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Street, Kirsten, S Skinner, Ewers, Vermeulen, Capstick.

Replacements: Innard, Kenny, Williams, Witty, Grondona, S Maunder, H Skinner Cordero

Sale: S James; Roebuck, R du Preez, van Rensburg, Reed; MacGinty, Quirke; Rodd, Ashman, Oosthuizen, Wiese, de Jager, JL du Preez, Ross (capt), D du Preez

Replacements: Langdon, McIntyre, Jones, JP du Preez, B Curry, de Klerk, L James, McGuigan

Referee: Wayne Barnes