Sam Nixon has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Exeter this season

Exeter's Sam Nixon has joined Bristol on loan for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old former Bath prop moved to Sandy Park last summer from Bayonne and comes in as cover after injuries at tighthead to Max Lahiff and John Afoa.

Bristol are also without first-choice tighthead Kyle Sinckler, who is away with England's Six Nations squad.

"We're grateful to Exeter Chiefs and Rob Baxter for their co-operation throughout this process," said Bears director of rugby Pat Lam.