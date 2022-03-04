Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland's players representatives have welcomed the review recommendations as "a welcome first step on a new journey towards a new era"

IRFU chief Kevin Potts has formally apologised to Ireland's players for failures in the women's game.

It comes as Irish rugby's governing body has agreed to implement all 30 recommendations made by an independent panel following a review into the women's team's failure to qualify for the 2021 World Cup.

These include an additional 1m euro of annual funding to women's rugby in Ireland and the creation of a full-time 'head of women's performance and pathways' role.

Players representatives have welcomed the recommendations, while the IRFU has also appointed a full-time team manager to take charge of team logistics.

Both sides, who were publicly at loggerheads in the latter months of 2021 after defeats by Spain and Scotland ended their World Cup hopes, have expressed optimism that the review can prompt a new beginning for Irish women's rugby.

IRFU chief Potts - who came into the role in January - apologised to the women's players for "falling short" of their commitment to "building success together".

"We are committed to putting the right and we regard the recommendations of this independent review as solid basis from which to reignite the long-term development of women's rugby in Ireland.

"We accept the independent review's recommendations in full. Some are in place and we are already acting on many of them."

Recommendations made by the independent review panel include:

Creation of a head of women's performance and pathways role.

Upgrading of women's 15-a-side athletic performance coach and performance analyst to full-time roles.

Provision of a dedicated women's 15-a-side nutritionist.

Assistant coach (currently occupied by former captain Niamh Briggs) becoming a full-time role.

Creating a culture of consultation and engagement with players, including an annual culture health check of players to gather information to ensure values and standards are agreed and applied.

In December a large group of past and present players wrote to the Irish Government expressing a loss of "all trust and confidence in the IRFU", a move that was rebuked by the governing body.

Since then Greg McWilliams has replaced Adam Griggs as head coach while Anthony Eddy, who found himself at the centre of the row for insisting the 15-a-side game had not been overlooked in favour of the sevens programme - has stepped down from his position as director of rugby.

More to follow.