Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jimmy O'Brien scored two late tries as Leinster eased their way to victory

United Rugby Championship: Benetton v Leinster Benetton (3) 17 Try: Piantella, Cannone Cons: Smith 2 Pen: Smith Leinster (28) 61 Tries: Deegan, Cronin 2, Larmour, R Byrne, Tracy 2, J O'Brien 2 Cons: R Byrne 7, J O'Brien

Leinster reclaimed top spot in the United Rugby Championship as the reigning league champions routed Benetton in Treviso.

Ross Byrne notched 19 points including the bonus-point try shortly before half-time.

Hookers Sean Cronin and James Tracy each crossed twice as the province's maul proved too much for the Italian hosts.

Leinster sit four points above Ulster, who they meet in Belfast next Saturday.

More to follow.

Benetton: Coetzee; Pani, Riera, Drago, Smith; Albornoz, Garbisi; Zani, Els, Chaparro, Piantella, Wegner; Meggiato, Cannone, Halafihi.

Replacements: Baravalle, Drudi, Traore, Steyn, Izekor, Petrozzi, Zanon, Sperandio.

Leinster: J O'Brien; Larmour, Osborne, H Byrne, T O'Brien; R Byrne, McGrath (capt.); Dooley, Cronin, Clarkson, Molony, McCarthy; Ruddock, Penny, Deegan.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Ala'alatoa, Toner, Leavy, Foley, O'Loughlin, Kearney.