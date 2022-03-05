Leinster 61-17 Benetton: Province return to URC summit with Treviso thrashing
|United Rugby Championship: Benetton v Leinster
|Benetton (3) 17
|Try: Piantella, Cannone Cons: Smith 2 Pen: Smith
|Leinster (28) 61
|Tries: Deegan, Cronin 2, Larmour, R Byrne, Tracy 2, J O'Brien 2 Cons: R Byrne 7, J O'Brien
Leinster reclaimed top spot in the United Rugby Championship as the reigning league champions routed Benetton in Treviso.
Ross Byrne notched 19 points including the bonus-point try shortly before half-time.
Hookers Sean Cronin and James Tracy each crossed twice as the province's maul proved too much for the Italian hosts.
Leinster sit four points above Ulster, who they meet in Belfast next Saturday.
Benetton: Coetzee; Pani, Riera, Drago, Smith; Albornoz, Garbisi; Zani, Els, Chaparro, Piantella, Wegner; Meggiato, Cannone, Halafihi.
Replacements: Baravalle, Drudi, Traore, Steyn, Izekor, Petrozzi, Zanon, Sperandio.
Leinster: J O'Brien; Larmour, Osborne, H Byrne, T O'Brien; R Byrne, McGrath (capt.); Dooley, Cronin, Clarkson, Molony, McCarthy; Ruddock, Penny, Deegan.
Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Ala'alatoa, Toner, Leavy, Foley, O'Loughlin, Kearney.