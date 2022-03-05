Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bryony Cleall was amonst the try scorers for Wasps

Wasps beat reigning champions Harlequins for the first time in the Premier 15s as they claimed a 30-14 bonus-point win.

Heather Cowell's try put Harlequins in front, but Wasps responded with scores from Maud Muir, Ellie Boatman and Bryony Cleall.

Abby Dow went over early in the second half to seal an emphatic victory, although Rosie Galligan scored for Quins late on at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Second-placed Bristol Bears missed the chance to keep the pressure on leaders Saracens as they drew 26-26 against Loughborough Lightning.

Hannah West, Jasmine Joyce, Rownita Marston and Kayleigh Powell touched down to give the Bears a 26-12 half-time lead at Shaftesbury Park.

But the visitors produced a stunning comeback through tries from Lark Davies and Charli Jacoby, who powered over with seven minutes to go.

Saracens, who host second-bottom Sale Sharks on Sunday, are three points ahead of Bristol.

Exeter Chiefs moved above Quins and into third as they ran in 14 tries in a 90-7 thrashing of DMP Durham Sharks.

Jennine Detiveaux scored a first-half hat-trick and four tries in total at Sandy Park.