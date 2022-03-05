Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 4-5 March 2022
Indigo Group Premiership
Cardiff 41 - 28 Aberavon
Carmarthen Quins 22 - 17 Bridgend
Pontypridd 19 - 17 Merthyr
RGC 27 - 11 Ebbw Vale
Admiral National Championship
Tata Steel 18 - 21 Trebanos
WRU Championship Cup
Bargoed P - P Glamorgan Wanderers
Maesteg Quins 19 - 25 Neath
Ystrad Rhondda 24 - 46 Narberth
WRU Championship Plate
Beddau 27 - 38 Cardiff Met
Cross Keys 19 - 15 Ystalyfera
WRU Plate
Round 1
Aberystwyth v Bonymaen
Gowerton 27 - 26 Llangennech
Newbridge 34 - 13 Mountain Ash
Newcastle Emlyn 19 - 12 Rhydyfelin
St Josephs 0 - 20 Brecon
WRU Bowl
Round 1
Aberavon Green Stars 43 - 14 Llandeilo
Chepstow 10 - 34 Abertysswg
Haverfordwest 5 - 18 Fairwater
Machynlleth 12 - 24 Bryncethin
RTB Ebbw Vale 15 - 16 Swansea Uplands
St Clears 27 - 29 Tumble
WRU Shield
Quarter final
Crumlin 51 - 15 Holyhead
Ferndale 14 - 10 Ruthin II
Pontardawe 35 - 20 Beaufort
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Blaenavon 11 - 18 Brynmawr
Dowlais 29 - 12 Senghenydd
Nelson 17 - 10 Pontypool United
Risca 13 - 31 Monmouth
Division 1 East Central
Dinas Powys 12 - 11 Barry
Porth Harlequins 59 - 28 Ynysybwl
Treorchy P - P Rhiwbina
Division 1 North
Bethesda 13 - 3 Caernarfon
Bro Ffestiniog P - P Bala
COBRA 3 - 22 Ruthin
Dolgellau P - P Nant Conwy
Llangefni 10 - 46 Llandudno
Pwllheli P - P Dinbych
Division 1 West Central
Birchgrove 34 - 15 Brynamman
Bridgend Athletic 36 - 0 Waunarlwydd
Glynneath 10 - 22 Skewen
Nantyffyllon 21 - 27 Kenfig Hill
Tondu 19 - 18 Dunvant
Division 1 West
Crymych 24 - 14 Gorseinon
Penclawdd 23 - 43 Yr Hendy
Whitland P - P Llanelli Wanderers
Division 2 East
Blackwood 12 - 26 Caldicot
Caerleon 14 - 19 Abergavenny
Croesyceiliog 8 - 20 Ynysddu
Oakdale 10 - 43 Newport HSOB
Talywain 24 - 5 Cwmbran
Division 2 East Central
Abercynon 28 - 17 Caerphilly
Aberdare 20 - 27 Abercwmboi
Cowbridge 24 - 17 Treharris
Gilfach Goch 18 - 36 Llantwit Fardre
Llantrisant 26 - 32 Llanishen
Taffs Well 7 - 29 Cilfynydd
Division 2 North
Bangor 8 - 24 Colwyn Bay
Mold P - P Welshpool
Nant Conwy II 57 - 5 Rhyl & District
Shotton Steel P - P Abergele
Wrexham 59 - 3 Newtown
Division 2 West Central
Bridgend Sports 20 - 31 Heol y Cyw
Builth Wells 18 - 0 Aberavon Quins
Maesteg Celtic P - P Ystradgynlais
Pencoed 29 - 22 Resolven
Pyle 25 - 17 Porthcawl
Seven Sisters 7 - 10 Morriston
Division 2 West
Carmarthen Athletic P - P Kidwelly
Fishguard 10 - 7 Burry Port
Loughor 20 - 27 Tycroes
Mumbles 27 - 24 Pontyberem
Pontarddulais 24 - 25 Nantgaredig
Tenby United 17 - 21 Milford Haven
Division 3 East A
Abercarn 25 - 8 Llanhilleth
Abertillery B G 29 - 12 Blaina
Deri P - P Usk
Rhymney 64 - 19 Machen
Tredegar Ironsides P - P Garndiffaith
Division 3 East Central A
CR Cymry Caerdydd 23 - 14 Canton
Llanharan 33 - 8 Tylorstown
Penarth 10 - 18 Pontyclun
Penygraig 14 - 12 Pentyrch
St Albans 29 - 24 Old Illtydians
Division 3 North
Flint P - P Llangefni II
Llanidloes 71 - 0 Wrexham II
Menai Bridge P - P Rhosllanerchrugog
Pwllheli II 27 - 12 Mold II
Division 3 West Central A
Abercrave 17 - 8 Bryncoch
Cwmafan P - P Vardre
Cwmllynfell 8 - 22 Taibach
Tonmawr 22 - 15 Cwmgors
Division 3 West A
Cardigan 13 - 34 Lampeter Town
Laugharne 36 - 0 Tregaron
Pembroke Dock Quins 18 - 17 Neyland
St Davids 5 - 19 Llangwm
Division 3 East B
Blackwood Stars 0 - 67 Fleur De Lys
Hafodyrynys 26 - 33 Whitehead
New Panteg P - P St Julians HSOB
New Tredegar 14 - 41 Newport Saracens
Trinant P - P Nantyglo
Division 3 East Central B
Cefn Coed 24 - 17 Hirwaun
Gwernyfed 24 - 31 Caerau Ely
Llandaff 41 - 24 Ynysowen
Llantwit Major P - P Treherbert
Tonyrefail 40 - 14 Old Penarthians
Wattstown P - P Llandaff North
Division 3 West Central B
Briton Ferry P - P Alltwen
Cefn Cribwr 10 - 3 Pontrhydyfen
Glais 7 - 38 Neath Athletic
Maesteg 28 - 14 Glyncorrwg
Penlan 14 - 6 Crynant
Division 3 West B
Betws 5 - 18 Cefneithin
Bynea 19 - 34 Amman United
Llandybie 12 - 8 Penygroes
New Dock Stars 25 - 6 Llangadog
Division 3 East C
Bettws 5 - 15 Crickhowell
Magor 0 - 51 Pontllanfraith
West Mon P - P Hollybush
Division 3 East Central C
Cardiff Internationals - Whitchurch
Division 3 West Central C
Cwmtwrch 25 - 14 Ogmore Vale
Fall Bay 33 - 18 Cwmgwrach
Pantyffynnon 6 - 81 Tonna
Pontycymmer 19 - 5 Pontyates
South Gower P - P Penybanc
Division 3 East D
Abersychan 19 - 24 Old Tyleryan
Cwmcarn United 25 - 33 Trefil